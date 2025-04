The Cardinal Rule

An apple a day keeps the doctor away if you don't eat the seeds.





I tossed this core out for the squirrels after slicing it. I was surprised to see this cardinal snacking on it. I did some internet searching and found that birds like apples, but the seeds should be removed. One beak's worth was enough for this handsome gent.



For the Record,

This day came in cool and rainy, then we had a few moments of wet snow, followed by dropping temps and sun. April in New England!



All hands struggling with the tariff news.