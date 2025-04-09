Previous
"Please Miss... by berelaxed
"Please Miss...

...how can you resist my beautiful whiskers and sweet paws? More peanuts, please, thank you."

This scamp was on a patio chair, looking at me through the window. Soon the squirrels will be knocking on the door like the turkeys.

For the Record,
This day came in with lovely sun and temps a bit warmer.

All hands happy about the tariff announcement, but everything could change in a second. Who knows what the 90 day freeze will bring, but chaos will be mixed in. But, honestly, who will trust us again??
Betsey

I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
