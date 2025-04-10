Papa Turkey and St. Francis

This is the fellow who knocks on the glass storm door when he comes visiting. I tossed him so peanuts, then went out myself to get a few shots with the trusty 300mm. He was busy eating and strutting around and paid no attention to me.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and lovely. I just walked outside to look at the moon and heard the spring peepers in the woods. The sounds of a spring night are very uplifting these days.







All hands happy tomorrow is Friday. I'll paint with my pals via Zoom and look forward to the weekend.