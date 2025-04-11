Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3696
Swedish Birches in Progress
I'm still working on my Swedish Path to the Fjord painting. It's a relaxing way to tune out the news.
For the Record,
This day came in with clouds and cool temps, a rainy weekend on the way.
All hands happy it's Friday
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3696
photos
83
followers
39
following
1012% complete
View this month »
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oilpainting
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close