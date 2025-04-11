Previous
Swedish Birches in Progress by berelaxed
Photo 3696

Swedish Birches in Progress

I'm still working on my Swedish Path to the Fjord painting. It's a relaxing way to tune out the news.

For the Record,
This day came in with clouds and cool temps, a rainy weekend on the way.

All hands happy it's Friday
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1012% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact