At the Card Shop... by berelaxed
Photo 3697

At the Card Shop...

The image speaks for itself, governmental cruelty has become so prevalent since January 20th. It's all so very upsetting.

For the Record,
This day came in dark, damp and cold. Very depressing, matching the mood of the country.
12th April 2025

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
