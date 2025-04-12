Sign up
Previous
Photo 3697
At the Card Shop...
The image speaks for itself, governmental cruelty has become so prevalent since January 20th. It's all so very upsetting.
For the Record,
This day came in dark, damp and cold. Very depressing, matching the mood of the country.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
0
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
3697
Views
2
365
iPhone 16 Pro Max
12th April 2025 3:24pm
Tags
makeamericakindagain
