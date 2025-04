Sunbathing and Reflecting Titmouse

I caught this gorgeous little Tufted Titmouse sunbathing, reflecting and bathing.





For the Record,

This day came in with glorious sun and warm temperatures.





All hands Car Shopping...Due to the regretful huge price increases in new cars with the proposed, ugh, tariffs, we have bought a 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid. Our beloved 2014 Forester is becoming too expensive to maintain, we still adore it, but, sadly it will be traded.