Ramona the Pest

This is actually the first time I have seen this little Red Squirrel girl. Her fur is much lighter and brighter than the other two I have seen. I'm sure she is also a barn resident, unfortunately.



The red squirrel is generally considered the most aggressive squirrel species. They are known for being territorial, unsociable, and will aggressively defend their territories, even from other squirrel species.Red squirrels are smaller than gray squirrels but are more likely to bite and chase other squirrels.





For the Record,

This day came in warm with dark skies and raindrops now and then.



All hands proud of Harvard University, standing up the the guy in the Oval Office. Let's hope it's a turning point for independent thought. Word is, the campus is joyful.