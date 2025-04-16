Sign up
Photo 3701
Sniffing the Spring Breezes
I saw this gray sitting in the weak sun, sniffing the spring breezes.
For the Record,
This day came in with sun and clouds with a stiff spring wind.
All hands wishing for a different president.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
easterngraysquirrel
Leslie
ace
what a cute capture. Our weather is identical to yours and I'm still shaking my head and wondering how we let this president happen.
April 16th, 2025
Jackie Snider
Great closeup!
April 16th, 2025
