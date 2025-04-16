Previous
Sniffing the Spring Breezes by berelaxed
Photo 3701

Sniffing the Spring Breezes

I saw this gray sitting in the weak sun, sniffing the spring breezes.

For the Record,
This day came in with sun and clouds with a stiff spring wind.

All hands wishing for a different president.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1013% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leslie ace
what a cute capture. Our weather is identical to yours and I'm still shaking my head and wondering how we let this president happen.
April 16th, 2025  
Jackie Snider
Great closeup!
April 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact