Previous
Photo 3704
Plymouth Massachusetts
We were at the No Kings Protest in Plymouth today meeting our good friends P& K. Great weather and turnout. The signs and energy, clever and strong. We will keep resisting!
Fo the Record,
This day came in with summer like weather, a bit hazy, but lovely in Plymouth, on Cole's Hill overlooking the Plymouth Rock Monument.
All hands proud of protesting Americans!
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
Tags
nokingsprotest
