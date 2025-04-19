Previous
Plymouth Massachusetts by berelaxed
Photo 3704

Plymouth Massachusetts

We were at the No Kings Protest in Plymouth today meeting our good friends P& K. Great weather and turnout. The signs and energy, clever and strong. We will keep resisting!

Fo the Record,
This day came in with summer like weather, a bit hazy, but lovely in Plymouth, on Cole's Hill overlooking the Plymouth Rock Monument.

All hands proud of protesting Americans!
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1014% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact