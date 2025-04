Easter Sunday 2025

We had brunch with my family at Sarah and David's followed by an Easter Egg Hunt for the kids. My nephew Greg had set up small stations along the path from Sarah's house to my brother and sister-in-law's. Those spots had instruction cards from the Easter Bunny's chicken friend, Henry. Nora read the instructions and they were off on the hunt. It was clever and fun for the kids.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and windy.



All hands happy