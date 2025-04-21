Sign up
Photo 3706
Mono Monday
shh...
don't make
a peep
to wake
fianna,
our sunlit,
sleek
black
cozy, dozy
cat
on the
curly
gray fleece
of a gotland
sheep.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm, but cooled down quickly as the sun faded
All hands proud of DollyDoug's daughter's successful Boston Marathon Day!
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
1
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
fianna
fianna
Joan Robillard
ace
Such peaceful sleep
April 22nd, 2025
