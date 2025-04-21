Mono Monday

shh...

don't make

a peep

to wake

fianna,

our sunlit,

sleek

black

cozy, dozy

cat

on the

curly

gray fleece

of a gotland

sheep.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm, but cooled down quickly as the sun faded



All hands proud of DollyDoug's daughter's successful Boston Marathon Day!