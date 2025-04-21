Previous
Mono Monday by berelaxed
Photo 3706

Mono Monday

shh...
don't make
a peep
to wake
fianna,
our sunlit,
sleek
black
cozy, dozy
cat
on the
curly
gray fleece
of a gotland
sheep.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm, but cooled down quickly as the sun faded

All hands proud of DollyDoug's daughter's successful Boston Marathon Day!
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1015% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Such peaceful sleep
April 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact