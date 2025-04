Happy Earth Day

Raven is in the lower left with a cautious message conveyed in her eyes, Save the Earth for us, PLEASE. Then we have Merry, top left, Raven and Fianna, our old cross-eyed gent, Max, Raven as I said before, and our beloved Raspberry, the best cat model ever in the last two.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds after a wet night. The leaves are beginning to really unfold with the warmer temps.



All hands loving the new leaves and flowers.