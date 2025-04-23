The Herring are 'Running'

The weather was gorgeous and I got a tip from my brother that there were zillions of herring using the fish ladders in nearby Pembroke on their way to spawn. It's school vacation week and he had taken Nora and Hunter to see the herring/alewives this morning. I had an acupuncture appointment about 4 minutes from the Herring Brook. I took my big Leica SL, my Big Girl Camera and got the shot I was hoping for, one succeeding in jumping up one of the ladders against the current.





For the Record,

This day came in as a perfect spring day.



All hands loving all the signs of spring.