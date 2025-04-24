Friends

T and I drove to Chatham on Cape Cod to spend the day with DollyDoug. She is in the states from the UK with her family. Her daughter ran a successful Boston Marathon on Monday. We have not seen Dolly since the fall of 2019 when she spent time with us at Dogcorner Cottage. We have many memories of her trips to stay with us and it's been too long since we have actually seen her. She is one of the magical gifts that comes along with the Blipfoto experience( and 365), a dear and true friend. It was a lovely day, perfect weather, flora and fauna and the blue, blue Atlantic Ocean. We finally delivered Christmas gifts in person. She and I love AnnaLee elves and critters, so, we now have twin yellow clothed elves. It's always hard to say goodbye, but we have future plans to look forward to, and we keep up with our lives via blip.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny, a beautiful day on old Cape Cod.



All hands feeling lucky to meet each other once again.