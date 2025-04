Univited Pruning Help

Mama Red was taking a break from the babies(undoubtedly in our attached barn), to do a bit of snacking for herself. Diligently pruning the lovely new buds on our ornamental spruce. That tree also serves as a bird dormitory every evening for sparrows not lucky enough to have rented one of the birdhouses on the side of the barn.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy and warm.



All hands happy it's Friday.