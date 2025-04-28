15 years of Blip

5,475 Blip Photo entries

3713 on 365



Fifteen Years of Blipfoto Fun



5475





it’s been

fifteen spins

around the

sun

since i joined

blipfoto

for the

fun

three ebony

cats and

two of

gold

have

posed so

many times

i’m told.





i celebrate

today

with mix

of inky fur

and sun

to mark

those never

ever

backblipped,

gapless,

five

thousand

four

hundred

seventy five

days

as part of

this community

of kindness

in an oft

broken world,

addictive,

constructive,

instructive and

so beloved.

as I’ve said

before

and feel

today...



I blip because

seeing ordinary as

extraordinary is

everyday.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm. That's my first camera in my photo with Raven, so for me it's been over 70 years of making photographs, and fifteen years of every day.





All hands celebrating with dinner tonight at our favorite Thai restaurant.



