15 years of Blip

it’s been
fifteen spins
around the
sun
since i joined
blipfoto
for the
fun
three ebony
cats and
two of
gold
have
posed so
many times
i’m told.
i celebrate
today
with mix
of inky fur
and sun
to mark
those never
ever
backblipped,
gapless,
five
thousand
four
hundred
seventy five
days
as part of
this community
of kindness
in an oft
broken world,
addictive,
constructive,
instructive and
so beloved.
as I’ve said
before
and feel
today...
I blip because
seeing ordinary as
extraordinary is
everyday.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm. That's my first camera in my photo with Raven, so for me it's been over 70 years of making photographs, and fifteen years of every day.
All hands celebrating with dinner tonight at our favorite Thai restaurant.