15 years of Blip by berelaxed
Photo 3713

15 years of Blip

5,475 Blip Photo entries
3713 on 365

Fifteen Years of Blipfoto Fun

5475


it’s been
fifteen spins
around the
sun
since i joined
blipfoto
for the
fun
three ebony
cats and
two of
gold
have
posed so
many times
i’m told.


i celebrate
today
with mix
of inky fur
and sun
to mark
those never
ever
backblipped,
gapless,
five
thousand
four
hundred
seventy five
days
as part of
this community
of kindness
in an oft
broken world,
addictive,
constructive,
instructive and
so beloved.
as I’ve said
before
and feel
today...

I blip because
seeing ordinary as
extraordinary is
everyday.


For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm. That's my first camera in my photo with Raven, so for me it's been over 70 years of making photographs, and fifteen years of every day.


All hands celebrating with dinner tonight at our favorite Thai restaurant.

28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1017% complete

Photo Details

Gillian Brown ace
I had a Kodak Brownie 127 too. Long since gone although I think I still have the box it came in somewhere, filled with embroidery threads.
April 28th, 2025  
Betsey ace
@gillian1912 My box is long gone too, but I still have the camera as you see.
April 28th, 2025  
