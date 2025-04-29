Rita Red

This mama was out snacking this afternoon when we almost came face to face. I suspect she has babies in the attached barn, but they have not shown their cute little rascal faces yet! These reds can be cute menaces. They don't have much patience with the grays.



We have a rather slim hollow tree with 3 young gray squirrels and mama in and out of a hole in the tree. We were eating dinner the other night and watching the squirrel games till mama came home and sent them in.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun, warmth and a wild wind by afternoon. The pollen levels are very high.



All hands enjoying spring.