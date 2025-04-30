Making a House a Home

Nesting



within the

walls

of a well

used house

a nest is

woven

with straw

and sticks to

cradle

spotted eggs

guarded well with

wings,

sharp beaks

and feathered

warmth

till wee fledglings

hatch

to face the

world



*Just spotted our female Hummingbird! She's back!



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm without the wild winds of yesterday. It's a sneezing pollen loaded day.



All hands loving watching spring bird activity.