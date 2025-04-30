Sign up
Photo 3715
Making a House a Home
Nesting
within the
walls
of a well
used house
a nest is
woven
with straw
and sticks to
cradle
spotted eggs
guarded well with
wings,
sharp beaks
and feathered
warmth
till wee fledglings
hatch
to face the
world
*Just spotted our female Hummingbird! She's back!
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm without the wild winds of yesterday. It's a sneezing pollen loaded day.
All hands loving watching spring bird activity.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
