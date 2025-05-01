Previous
Our Gray Catbird Returns by berelaxed
Our Gray Catbird Returns

I've only had a few glimpses, but I managed to creep up while it was snacking to make this photograph. Early last evening and this morning I saw a brilliant orange and black, male Baltimore Oriole. Luckily, I had oranges and grape jelly available and mealworms for the catbird. I saw a female hummingbird yesterday, but not since, so she might have been just stopping by on her journey. My brother and I always alert each other when the Catbirds arrive, it's a childhood thing, we've always loved them and the House Wrens. Those little wrens will be arriving soon as well.

This day came in sunny and cool.

All hands loving our spring birds and May Day.
