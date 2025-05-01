Our Gray Catbird Returns

I've only had a few glimpses, but I managed to creep up while it was snacking to make this photograph. Early last evening and this morning I saw a brilliant orange and black, male Baltimore Oriole. Luckily, I had oranges and grape jelly available and mealworms for the catbird. I saw a female hummingbird yesterday, but not since, so she might have been just stopping by on her journey. My brother and I always alert each other when the Catbirds arrive, it's a childhood thing, we've always loved them and the House Wrens. Those little wrens will be arriving soon as well.