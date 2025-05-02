Shagbark Emerging Leaf

The large leaves of Shagbark Hickory are alternate, pinnately compound, up to fifteen inches long, and almost always have five wide leaflets (rarely seven or nine), with fine serrations on the leaflet margins. The terminal leaflet is always the largest.





Carya Ovata

Tree Wildlife Value:Host plant for Banded Hairstreak butterfly and many moths including the Luna moth. The nuts are eaten by a variety of wildlife such as squirrels, chipmunks, and black bears. Moderately resistant to deer. This plant supports Hickory Horndevil (Citheronia regalis) larvae which have one brood and appear from May to mid-September. Adult Hickory Horndevil moths do not feed.



For the Record,This day came in with thunder, then clouds and sun with warm temps.

All hands happy it is FRIDAY!