The Wren from Carolina by berelaxed
The Wren from Carolina

Pert, nosy, and an amazing singer, the Wren From Carolina is a favorite. She's looking for tasty bugs in the old leaves, and she loves spiders too.

This day came in sunny and HOT!

3rd May 2025

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten.
