Previous
Photo 3718
The Wren from Carolina
Pert, nosy, and an amazing singer, the Wren From Carolina is a favorite. She's looking for tasty bugs in the old leaves, and she loves spiders too.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and HOT!
All hands happy
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
carolinawren
