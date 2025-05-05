Previous
Color on a Dismal Day by berelaxed
Papa oriole with all his glorious feathers was busy this morning, singing and enjoying oranges and grape jelly. He was really lighting up the dark sky. This fellow must be scouting nest locations before his mate arrives. Both catbirds have arrived and I glimpsed a male hummingbird twice today. I think it's our guy and not one passing through, heading to Cape Cod.

For the Record,
This day came in with on and off showers and dark skies. The temps were much lower than yesterday.

All hands expecting rain every day this week. Thankfully, it will wash the pollen away.
Betsey

Corinne C ace
A beautiful image!
May 6th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely capture.
May 6th, 2025  
