The Catbird Wears a Cap of Charcoal Black

Gray Catbird



on caribbean

winds

you wend your

wings of

dusk,

skimming coastal

wooded routes

to rocky

new england

shores, to

me.



capped in jaunty

charcoal

your endless vocal

talents

fill warm spring

breezes

with melodiously

mimicked

melodies to

charm

me.



for this, i

shower

you, gray

catbird,

with sun warmed

raisins, grateful

to you

for marking

yet another

leafy

season with

me.



For the Record,

This day came in with high humidity and showery skies.



All hands welcoming our spring birds