The Catbird Wears a Cap of Charcoal Black by berelaxed
The Catbird Wears a Cap of Charcoal Black

Gray Catbird

on caribbean
winds
you wend your
wings of
dusk,
skimming coastal
wooded routes
to rocky
new england
shores, to
me.

capped in jaunty
charcoal
your endless vocal
talents
fill warm spring
breezes
with melodiously
mimicked
melodies to
charm
me.

for this, i
shower
you, gray
catbird,
with sun warmed
raisins, grateful
to you
for marking
yet another
leafy
season with
me.

For the Record,
This day came in with high humidity and showery skies.

All hands welcoming our spring birds
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
