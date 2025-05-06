Sign up
Previous
Photo 3721
The Catbird Wears a Cap of Charcoal Black
Gray Catbird
on caribbean
winds
you wend your
wings of
dusk,
skimming coastal
wooded routes
to rocky
new england
shores, to
me.
capped in jaunty
charcoal
your endless vocal
talents
fill warm spring
breezes
with melodiously
mimicked
melodies to
charm
me.
for this, i
shower
you, gray
catbird,
with sun warmed
raisins, grateful
to you
for marking
yet another
leafy
season with
me.
For the Record,
This day came in with high humidity and showery skies.
All hands welcoming our spring birds
6th May 2025
6th May 25
