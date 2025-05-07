My grandmother, Nora 1893-1989

My maternal grandmother was born at home, on the South Lubec Road in South Lubec, Maine, 130 years ago today. That's the road leading to the famous red and white striped West Quoddy Head Lighthouse. Her maternal grandfather was a Keeper and Assistant Keeper there. Nora was delivered at home by Dr. Eben Bennet, who was also FDR's doctor when he was vacationing on Campobello Island, N.B. across the Lubec Channel from Lubec, Maine USA.



She is four in the at her father's second wedding in the first photo, upper left. My grandmother's mother died when she was two, shortly after her brother Paul was born. Her stepmother died at 102 when my grandmother was in her 80s. The other photos include her future husband, as he took her sailing when they were courting, her wedding shower at the Waltham Watch Company when she was the stenographer for the New England Manager. She was an avid knitter and loved flowers. She knew all the names of the different daffodils in her garden and adored pussywillows in the spring.



She was a central and beloved figure in my life, a storybook grandmother, a grandmother to all of my friends as well. I miss her everyday as we live here, sharing her memories in the house she and my grandfather bought in 1928, built the same year she was born. I met T shortly after my grandmother died. I wish T had known her. Nora was born 132 years ago today.



Two male Hummingbirds showed up last night at dinner time!



For the Record,

This day came in warm with clouds and sun.



All hands happy it's spring.