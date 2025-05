Papa Baltimore Oriole

I stood near the feeders, tucked a bit into some bushes. I had a ringside view of mama and papa oriole enjoying grape jelly and singing. They are both astonishingly tropical looking compared with many drabber New England birds. Here he is in all his glory.



For the Record,

This day came in with a clouds and blue skies. A bit muggy, I suspect rain is on the way. It was supposed to be a very rainy week, so we have been lucky.





All hands in love with our returning birds,