Dandelion Clocks

Dandelion Time



mother nature

freshens her

palette and

paints

dandelions

to dot our lawns

like tiny

short lived

suns,

their lance-like

leaves a

delicacy for

some.

warm days

go by,

yellow brilliance

fades to

globe-like seed

heads with

individual,

silver, ephemeral

parachutes

that wait

for wind and

wishes

puffed with

counted breaths

to tell the

time

in childrens’

games.



For the Record,

This day came in dark and cloudy. The showers held off till afternoon, but it's rainy and very chilly now.



All hands so happy it's Friday.