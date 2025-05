Rainy Day Red

My hummingbird pal has been showing up more often, I don’t think this fellow is just passing through like the others. Here, he’s showing off his gorgeous gorget feathers as the light strikes them just right amid the raindrops.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy with on and off rain showers, we’ve had a quiet day, Trish still has her cold.



All hands taking it easy.