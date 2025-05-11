Previous
Wings by berelaxed
Wings

I love our catbirds so very much.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm Happy Mother's Day to the stateside 365ers and our great niece, Nora Jo is eight.


All hands sad the weekend is coming to a close.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard ace
Gosh it was one of the best weather days of this year. Hope you enjoyed it.
May 11th, 2025  
