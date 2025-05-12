Previous
Musical Muse by berelaxed
Musical Muse


Catbird Composer

in a
cathedral
of dappled
greens,
a gray catbird
pauses
on a branch,
silently composing
witty vocal
arrangements,
mewing notes,
mimicked phrases,
watery bird words
that declare
another spring
return, with
bonded mate, to
our garden, loved
by generations
of her dusky
forebears,
feathered in
simple
elegance

The return of our spring catbirds never disappoints. I find that fragments of simple words, poems perhaps, flitting through my mind often involve these dusky, black capped birds. I find listening to the words lining up in my mind often soothes me in these frantic times, so fraught with worry. The catbird and I compose together with feelings both written and sung.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and absolutely perfect.

All hands loving the joy of waking up to birdsongs.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
