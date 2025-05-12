Musical Muse



Catbird Composer



in a

cathedral

of dappled

greens,

a gray catbird

pauses

on a branch,

silently composing

witty vocal

arrangements,

mewing notes,

mimicked phrases,

watery bird words

that declare

another spring

return, with

bonded mate, to

our garden, loved

by generations

of her dusky

forebears,

feathered in

simple

elegance



The return of our spring catbirds never disappoints. I find that fragments of simple words, poems perhaps, flitting through my mind often involve these dusky, black capped birds. I find listening to the words lining up in my mind often soothes me in these frantic times, so fraught with worry. The catbird and I compose together with feelings both written and sung.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and absolutely perfect.



All hands loving the joy of waking up to birdsongs.