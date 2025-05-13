"Sharpie"

"As with other hummingbird species, the beak of the Ruby-throated Hummingbird is exceptionally long and narrow. The Ruby-throated Hummingbird’s tongue is even longer! The tongue allows the hummingbird to pump (not suck) nectar out of a flower or feeder exceptionally fast.







Ruby-throated hummingbirds are known for their remarkable flying abilities and high metabolism, including their ability to beat their wings up to 50 times a second and fly backward. They have a very high energy need, consuming more than their body weight in nectar and insects each day. These hummingbirds are also important pollinators, transferring pollen as they feed on nectar.







Fun Facts About Hummingbirds

They are the smallest migrating bird. ...

The name, hummingbird, comes from the humming noise their wings make as they beat so fast.

Hummingbirds are the only birds that can fly backwards.

Hummingbirds have no sense of smell. ...

The average weight of a hummingbird is less than a nickel."







I watched this handsome guy do his courtship flying arc in front of the sleek green and white female.





For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny, a perfect day.



All hands loving our returning hummingbirds.