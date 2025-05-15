The Wren from Carolina

Papa Wren



feathers

the color of

peanut butter

spread on toast,

with whopping

songs

bursting forth

like water

wildly tumbling

over rocks,

he flits

to and fro

wielding a fearsome

beak,

perfect for

spearing spiders,

caterpillars,

crickets,

in tangled thickets

often nesting in

uncanny

places,

old coat pockets

or boots left

by the barn

door,

now never

worn till

his fledglings

fly.



I went outside trying to snag a shot of a tiny baby bunny, but it scampered off when I closed the door. I stayed out for a while, watching the orioles and a hummingbird feeding. Papa Wren arrived to snack and pack his beak with dried mealworms, perhaps for his mate sitting on eggs. They move and flit about so fast, I was lucky to get one shot in focus.



For the Record,

This day came in with clouds and a heavy rainstorm for a few minutes, then back to cloudy light.



All hands hoping for some sun.