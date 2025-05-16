Previous
Sidewinder Squirrel by berelaxed
Photo 3731

Sidewinder Squirrel

Mama Rita was stocking up on food for herself this afternoon and very annoyed with me. The looks said, take that camera and yourself inside, right now.

For the Record
This day came in very cloudy, but the sun won out in the later afternoon.

All hands happy it's Friday.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
