Invasion of the Araneus diadematus

Almost fluorescent yellow with a single round black blob on their backs, the spiders are the produce of the common Araneus diadematus - or cross orbweaver - species, which lays anywhere from 300 to 800 eggs each autumn.





The mothering spider then cements her minuscule eggs together by covering them in a dense layer of coarse protective yellow silk and detritus - fragments of dead organisms - to protect them over the winter until they hatch in spring and early summer."





I bought these pansies about a month ago, I've even picked some pblooms and brought them inside for small flower arrangements. Luckily, those blooms were not cradling these gorgeous spiderlings. You would not want them in your house !!! They were quite a surprise when I walked by our greenman urn holding the pansies. Apparently, they will stay like this until mature enough to venture off alone. I wonder how many will escape the beaks of our insect loving birds. I love orb spider webs, but there is a limit to how many we would like!



