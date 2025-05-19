Sign up
Previous
Photo 3734
Eyeing the Sky
Singing mates
a dew
rumpled wren
sings after
spider hunting,
repeating
random notes,
clicks and
trills,
eyeing the
sky for her
mate,
hearing his
lusty,
concert-like
performance
echoing
through
sun dappled
woods
Very busy, getting ready for our Canadian adventure.
For the Records,
This day came in bright and beautiful with sun and breezes.
All hands excited.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Tags
carolinawren
