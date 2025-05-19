Previous
Eyeing the Sky by berelaxed
Photo 3734

Eyeing the Sky


Singing mates

a dew
rumpled wren
sings after
spider hunting,
repeating
random notes,
clicks and
trills,
eyeing the
sky for her
mate,
hearing his
lusty,
concert-like
performance
echoing
through
sun dappled
woods

Very busy, getting ready for our Canadian adventure.

For the Records,
This day came in bright and beautiful with sun and breezes.

All hands excited.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1023% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact