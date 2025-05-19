Eyeing the Sky



Singing mates



a dew

rumpled wren

sings after

spider hunting,

repeating

random notes,

clicks and

trills,

eyeing the

sky for her

mate,

hearing his

lusty,

concert-like

performance

echoing

through

sun dappled

woods



Very busy, getting ready for our Canadian adventure.



For the Records,

This day came in bright and beautiful with sun and breezes.



All hands excited.