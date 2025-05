Window Service

He looks grumpy, but he and his mate are very happy with the dried mealworms in a window feeder. Of course the starlings caught on, so I'm sure it won't last long. Speaking of starlings, the found the little yellow and black. spiderlings on the yellow pansies and gobbled them up. I hope a few escaped to make at least a few gorgeous webs.





For the Record,

This day came in cold and cloudy, not as cold as we will be in Newfoundland!



All hands busy