Take Off by berelaxed
Photo 3736

Take Off

We take off tonight from Boston to Halifax NS aboard a 29 seater Turbo Prop. Tomorrow morning we'll fly on a similar aircraft to Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. We'll pick up our rental car and drive to the ferry crossing that will take us to Fogo Island for two nights at Escape By The Sea, overlooking the Atlantic on the NE coast of Newfoundland. The weather will be very windy , chilly with rain/snow/fog. It's snowing in other coastal locations today.

There is no bad weather, just bad clothing.

Whether the weather be fair or whether the weather be not, we'll whether the weather, whether we like it or not!


For the Record,
This day came in dark with heavy rain and wind tomorrow.

All hands excited.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
