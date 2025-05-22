Atlantic Canada Adventure

We arrived in Halifax, Nova Scotia last evening. This morning we took another Air Canada turboprop to Gander, Newfoundland. We picked up our rental car and made our way to the ferry to Fogo island off the coast. We'll be staying for two nights in a cozy cottage by the sea.This afternoons we saw our first iceberg!!

It's a rocky island with small fishing vessels, conifers, birches and sea coast scenic views. We have to be very careful to watch for young, yearling moose, sent off on their own by their mothers. We are so enchanted by the bleak beauty of the nature and the welcoming locals. It was a perfect day, now a cozy evening. Sunshine is predicted tomorrow, it snowed in Gander this morning before we arrived and they included a snow brush in the rental car.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy, wet and cold. It ended with sun and the promise of more good weather tomorrow.



All hands so happy and excited