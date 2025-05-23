Fogo Island on the Edge of the North Atlantic

We have had an absolutely wonderful day, a lucky sunny one at that, on Fogo Island, Newfoundland and Labrador. The weather was windy and very cold, but we brought layers of suitable clothing. We drove to a town called Tilting, settled long ago by Irish immigrants. We hiked over limestone boulders and ledges by the sea, reminding us of The Burren in County Clare, Ireland.. We walked on high, rocky hills along the shore with crashing surf and views of floating icebergs.10,000 year old ice now broken off, now floating white behemoth’s on their last sail down Iceberg Alley before melting and breaking up.



Dinner was also a treat, local fish and root vegetable chowder, hand line caught local cod and dessert including local berries.



For the Record,

This day came in cold with a very cold wind, but SUN, a rare occurrence in late May



All hands feeling lucky