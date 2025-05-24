North Atlantic Canadian Adventure

Today we woke up to gray skies and lobstermen checking their traps. Time to leave our little Bakeapple Cottage, visit a quilt shop and take the ferry back to the big island of Newfoundland. It rained and was very cold, but there was absolutely no traffic on the TransCanada Highway and we made it to Pilley’s Island and a lovely B& B in Triton. 50 years ago I travelled across Canada on the same highway with my Swedish friend. Our route today was lined with birch trees just getting a hint of foliage. We stopped for a lobster roll and local brew before settling in to a lovely room with a gorgeous view for two nights. The weather looks grim, so we might just be watching the stormy sea from our lovely windows.



For the Record, This day came in with light rain and very raw and cold temperatures.



All hands loving every minute of this adventure.