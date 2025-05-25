North Atlantic Canadian Adventure

We’re half through our Newfoundland adventure today. We woke up to chilly rain and wind, but just changed our plans to driving and getting out briefly instead of the hikes we planned. We have excellent rain gear, but the wet rocky terrain didn’t seem inviting or safe. We had a satisfying breakfast and headed out. We are on an island off the bigger island of Newfoundland, called Pilley’s Island. We saw a sign for “Freddie’s Lookout” and decided to drive up. We were thrilled to see a large iceberg in the distance. While we were there it also began to snow, wet snow with a very cold wind. We read today that there are at least 80 icebergs making their way along Iceberg Alley. We have seen seven. One season there was one right outside our B&B that stayed quite a long time. On windy days they could feel the chill when the wind was strong off the water.



It turned out to be an excellent day, despite the weather, great scenery, delicious seafood, a late afternoon relaxing to the sound of the sea through our slightly open large windows in our beautiful room. We are off to Grandfalls Windsor for one night tomorrow.



For the Record

This day came in rainy with fog and chilly winds.This was the second time in my life experiencing snow in May.





All hands loving every minute of the adventure