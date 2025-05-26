North Atlantic Canadian Adventure

We woke up to glorious sun and some fog drifting in. It is such a beautiful province. Sadly, we left Pilley’s Island this morning and headed south to Grand Falls, Windsor, away from the ocean. The trees are just beginning to leaf out here, ahead of the foliage on the islands along the shoreline close to the cold Atlantic winds.On our way here we saw one good sized iceberg and some ‘growlers’, floating chunks of ice.



We are staying tonight at a campsite with perfectly outfitted domes. The sun is shining and the stars should be amazing. There is a full kitchen and bath and a hot tub outside. Beautiful birch trees and a famous for salmon fishing. Life is good and the cats are getting royal treatment with care from Greg at home. Life is good and Canada is friendly and beautiful.



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and temps in the 50’s, cooled a bit by the wind, just perfect.



All hands do very happy that we are on this adventure.

