North Atlantic Canadian Adventure

We arrived in Twillingate early this afternoon, had lunch and walked next door for our iceberg zodiac tour. These photos are just a few of the magnificent bergs we zipped around in the bay. It was a truly amazing sight, majestic and massive. We were overwhelmed. You can see us holding a 10,000 year old chunk from one, all suited up in the warm suits we wore on the large and very stable zodiac. Words and photographs can’t really describe these floating icy giants, now separated and gradually melting and breaking up.



For the Record,

This day came in just picture perfect. Newfoundland is amazing.



All hands gobsmacked