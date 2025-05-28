IMG_5605

We woke up to glorious weather, had a delicious breakfast at our red B&B. It’s situated on a high hill in Crowshead,. We have had.two days of beautiful views at the edge of the rocky cliffs overlooking the harbor. We’re in a tiny community next to Twillingate, one of the famous towns along Iceberg Alley. The icebergs did not disappoint!



We did some poking about in local shops, and had our second lobster roll of the season. On a drive out of town we spotted a large iceberg quite close and visible from a rocky beach. We and a few other folks hiked up the hill and cliffs for a great view. After a short walk on a wooded trail we had delicious local fish dinners and sadly packed our bags for our flights home tomorrow. This has been a magical and absolutely amazing trip. We will be back!



For the Record,

This day came in with sun and strong morning winds. We had only one day with rain and snow which is very amazing!!!



All hands smiling.