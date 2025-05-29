Previous
North Atlantic Canadian Adventure by berelaxed
Photo 3744

North Atlantic Canadian Adventure

We’re sadly on our way home after and amazing adventure!!

For the Record,
This day came in with brilliant sun, we were so lucky with the weather.

All hands unable to find the right words for this stupendous adventure in Canada with the most gorgeous nature and sea surrounding us and friendly Canadians, everywhere we went!
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
