Raven and the Chummy Jigger

We brought the cats a present from Newfoundland. It's called a Chummy Jigger, and the shop owner explained the name to us. Chummy Jigger is the phrase one uses when they can't spit out the name of the thing they are referring to, the "whacha-ma-call-it", "the thingie", or , well you understand I'm sure.





For the Record,

This day came in with warmer weather than we have felt in a week!



All hands missing the friendly Canadians and the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.