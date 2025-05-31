New Subaru Forester Hybrid

We said goodbye to our beloved 2014 Forester this morning. She was beginning to cost us too much in repairs and then those looming tariffs. Will they or won’t they happen? We decided it was time to trade her in for a 2025 Forester Touring Hybrid. The dealership is fun, a wall of plants behind the service desk is cool, and salespersons cats and dogs wander about.They donate generously to the shelter where our rescue cats, Fianna and Raven were adopted. It’s our first hybrid, actually the first hybrid engine in the Subaru Forester line up. We come from a long line of Saab and Subaru turbos, so it will take a bit of getting used.



For the Record,

This day came in with rain showers, sun, clouds and drizzle.





All hands still wishing we were exploring in Newfoundland, but excited about the new wheels.

