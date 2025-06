Sunday Night Skunk Snack

We watched this gorgeous skunk through the window as we ate supper tonight. It was next in line for some peanuts after we watched a Rodney Red overpowering a gray squirrel and snacking for quite some time.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and windy. We began the massive weeding job, and we are sore and tired tonight. To be honest , we are missing Newfoundland.



All hands tired.