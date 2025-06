Busted!

Rowan the Red was not successful.The Squirrel Buster feeder with the food for the house sparrows was impossible to burgle, to his dismay. He let me know it, believe me. The entire day has been spend listening to the raucous cacophony of starling fledglings begging their parents to please feed them. They love our dwindling supply of dried mealworms.



For the Record,

This day came in warm with sun and clouds. The end of the week is supposed to be very hot.



All hands getting back into our routine.