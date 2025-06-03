Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3749
Red
Our frilly, oriental poppies( papaver turkenlouis) are blooming and gorgeous! It's the first year that rain has not ruined them. They are brilliant and so frilly.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm. Hot weather on the way!
All hands tired this week.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3749
photos
81
followers
39
following
1027% complete
View this month »
3742
3743
3744
3745
3746
3747
3748
3749
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frillypoppy
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close