Red by berelaxed
Photo 3749

Red

Our frilly, oriental poppies( papaver turkenlouis) are blooming and gorgeous! It's the first year that rain has not ruined them. They are brilliant and so frilly.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm. Hot weather on the way!

All hands tired this week.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1027% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 3rd, 2025  
