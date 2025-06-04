Open WIDE!

The raucous cacophony continues with the zillions of starling fledglings. The racket they make begging their parents for food is unbelievable. I modified a hummingbird feeder to hold dried meal worms for the sparrows and carolina wrens. Well, the starlings discovered it, were too nervous to land, until they weren't and then the wild feeding frenzy began. These are the calm shots, but mostly it was just frantic. Eventually, the big babies realized that they could feed themselves, but it took a while and a lot of dried mealworms.







For the Record,

This day came in warm and was very warm this afternoon. Tomorrow it will be hot!



All hands wishing our upstairs AC were in the windows!